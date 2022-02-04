Elton John makes amends, thanks Kansas City

Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sir Elton John corrected a tweet from after his show at the T-Mobile Center in which he thanked the wrong city.

After his farewell tour performance on Feb. 1, John posted a tweet thanking Arkansas City instead of Kansas City.

The legendary singer and songwriter has not publicly addressed the typo, but made the correction and deleted the old tweet.

“What a great night @tmobilecenter in Kansas City! Thank you to everyone who came down – you were all amazing,” John wrote.

The T-Mobile Center repeated the same response they gave to the original, incorrect tweet.

“Kansas City [loves] Elton John.”

John continues his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour through the United States, Canada and parts of Europe.