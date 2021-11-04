Emergency bridge repairs close one lane of I-270 over New Florissant Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation are at I-270 over New Florissant Road for emergency bridge repairs. One lane will be closed until 5:00 am Friday morning. Drivers may want to avoid the area during rush hour tonight because of a potential traffic backup.

MoDOT did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency repairs. You can check on the project’s status here.

