EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Firefighters respond to a fire at a former firehouse in East St. Louis overnight.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez captured this video of the scene. Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the building. Authorities said the unoccupied firehouse was broken into, and an old fire hose was set on fire. Emergency crews were able to put that fire out.

No word on any suspects or if anything was stolen. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.