FENTON, Mo. – Firefighters are responding to a fire at a nearby Steak ‘N Shake restaurant.

According to reports, crews were called about the fire located on the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs in Fenton around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.

The building has since been evacuated. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.