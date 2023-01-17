FLORISSANT, Mo. – Emergency crews were at the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

This accident happened at Shackelford Road and Central Parkway a little after 6:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered an accident between a school bus and a large passenger van.

The school bus was only occupied by the bus driver, while the van had several people inside, including four teenagers. They were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

