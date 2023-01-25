ST. LOUIS – A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and North 20th Street. Three people inside the wanted car suffered minor injuries.

Prior to the crash, a joint task force with St. Louis and federal authorities collected information over a rash of carjackings. The task force reviewed surveillance footage and found a black vehicle reported stolen from a carjacking.

As police approached one person entering the vehicle, the car took off from an undisclosed place in St. Louis City. Police then followed the vehicle for an undisclosed amount of time and deployed tire spikes.

During the encounter, the driver in the wanted vehicle ended up running a red light before a driver with a green light struck the car. The wanted vehicle ended up near the corner of the intersection and stopped upon impact.

Police say everyone inside the wanted car is in stable condition. The driver who struck the wanted car refused medical treatment. No one else was hurt amid the investigation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to investigate how the wanted vehicle might be related to past carjackings. It was reportedly stolen in a carjacking in December, and might have been used in more recent carjckings.

“We are doing the best we can with all of the resources at our disposable,” said Jana Bockstruck with STLMPD at the scene. “That is our number 1 priority right now. We have all of our tactical units and other agencies helping out with that.”

Bockstruck says the people inside the wanted vehicle might have consisted of two juveniles and an adult, but STLMPD has not yet confirmed that.

In recent days, police have convened a small task force over a three-day crime spree involving cars across south city. The spree left one woman dead and another person injured. The same suspects are possibly connected to the surge in violent crimes.

Police have not yet disclosed any information in the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.