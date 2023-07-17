ST. CHARLES, Mo. – First responders were called to a residence in St. Charles late Monday morning for a reported home explosion.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Brown, St. Charles Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 500 block of Transit Street.

Five people were taken from the single-family home and transported to a local hospital, some of whom suffered severe burns.

Brown said the fire at the home was extinguished.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 has a news crew en route and will have more information as it becomes available.