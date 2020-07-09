Emergency service calls on the rise for heating and cooling industries as temperatures rise

ST. LOUIS – As temperatures spike, so do the service calls for those in emergency repair industries like heating and cooling businesses.

While they do keep time set aside for emergencies, Joseph Stone says technicians at Vitt Heating & Cooling pull long hours to get the jobs done, especially since so many are stuck at home these days.

“When it gets to 90 or 95 or 100 (degrees) outside, homes inside are going to get to be about the same temperature. You got to find relief some way and somehow,” Stone said. “I try to recommend people shut their blinds, keep the sunlight out, and maybe retreat to the basement if you have one until we can get out and take care of you.”

He said some equipment manufacturing has been slowed down by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has also made road trips more popular this summer but that extreme heat can take a toll on your car.

“When people and AAA in the summer months it’s usually for one of two reasons either they have a dead battery or they’re having tire issues,” said Nick Chababarria, a spokesman for AAA.

Chababarria said preventative maintenance is key. Ceck battery terminals and make sure it’s secure.

“When tires are underinflated, they have a tendency to overheat quicker and especially when the roads are already hot from the summer heat, that can cause a blowout,” he said. “We see a lot of that over the summer.”