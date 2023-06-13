JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson has announced “emergency” plans for Missouri farmers to access water and hay as drought concerns persist statewide.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than half of the state is considered to be in a moderate, severe or extreme drought stage. Another one-third of the state is considered to be abnormally dry for this time of year.

Parson said, by enabling emergency access to hay and water, it could help farmers mitigate the agricultural effects of a drought. Some counties, especially those around mid-Missouri, have already experienced major crop and pasture losses due to the drought, and the risks for fire danger and water shortages could be a bit more heightened.

“As drought conditions continue to deteriorate across Missouri, we want to do all we can to help our family farms mitigate the devastating effects of severe drought,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “With the current water deficit, we know it will take a lot of rain for our state and its agricultural community to recover from the drought. While our prayers for rain continue, state government will do its part to assist wherever and whenever it can.”

Farmers can now access emergency water or hay through the following ways:

Boat ramps at 25 Missouri state parks will be open for farmers to collect water with almost 700 acres available for haying at 17 state parks.

Boat ramps at 36 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) areas are also now open for water collection.

The Missouri Department of Transporation (MoDOT) is offering special overwidth hauling permits at no charge to help farmers and ranchers move hay.

Gov. Parson signed an executive order earlier this month declaring a “drought alert” that allowed Missouri to enable such resources. Some parts of the state, including St. Louis, are behind roughly four inches of rainfall this year.