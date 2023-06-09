CLAYTON, Mo. — Emerson will be announcing a new corporate headquarters Friday at 11 a.m. CEO Lal Karsanbhai and Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris will be sharing the news from the lobby of the new Forsythe Point building located near Shaw park.

Emerson included news that they have chosen to remain in St. Louis in their report on first quarter earnings. Nearly 1,300 people work at the Emerson headquarters on West Florissant.

They announced plans to sell the headquarters in Ferguson last fall. An Emerson spokesperson told FOX 2 in October that the company was considering the St. Louis area in its search for a new headquarters.

Construction of the 14-story Forsythe Point building wrapped up in May. The open floor plans feature column free design and 14-foot ceilings with glass curtain walls. The large lobby features a video wall plus 13,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space.

There is an acre of green space on the 7th floor. The garden terrace includes a fire pit, seating, and a fitness center. The building features five levels of covered parking and electric vehicle charging stations.