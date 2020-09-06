Emotional day in Central West End as hundreds gather to pay respect to Bohannon family

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of people were in line wrapped around the corner of Lindell and Newstead nearly an hour before doors opened at Cathedral Basilica to pay their respect to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon.

The visitation lasted from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Family, friends, St. Louis officials, and officers from every department within the St. Louis region attended.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani and former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik made an appearance as well. They spent time with the family before the visitation began.

“It always seems like we lose the best ones. I mean the really good ones. Maybe because they’re the ones that go the extra. This was a very very exceptional young man, and St. Louis and America has lost something very special, except if they remember him,” said Guiliani.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens accompanied Guiliani and Kerik. He left a message for the St. Louis community.

“I think it’s incumbent upon all of us, especially at a time like this, to take a little bit of the courage that Officer Bohannon lived every day. A little bit of the compassion and love that is so evident in that family and to live it in our own lives, and if we do that, and we can do that, that is the greatest way that we can honor Officer Bohannon and make sure that his values live on.”

Bohannon was responding to a shooting when 49-year-old Thomas Kinworthy opened fire on two police officers shooting one in the leg and Bohannon in the head. Kinworthy is in custody and facing murder charges as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Cathedral, 4431 Lindell Blvd.

There will be a procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 1905 Union Boulevard to the cathedral prior to the memorial service. A repast will follow the memorial service at the Electrician’s Hall, 5850 Elizabeth Ave.

Thank you @GovParsonMO and @FirstLadyTeresa for paying your respects to Officer Bohannon. Your support for our fallen brother and his family is greatly appreciated. #RIPDSN11458 pic.twitter.com/5tlogTt7zu — SLPOA (@SLPOA) September 6, 2020