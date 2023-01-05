ST. LOUIS – One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kaiser’s Grand Mart in the 5000 block of South Grand Boulevard in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Investigators say the suspect, a 32-year-old man and employee of the store, retrieved his firearm from under the cash register and fired shots inside. A 54-year-old woman shopping inside the store was struck by gunfire. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what might have led to the suspect firing shots within the business. No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police have recovered the weapon and the suspect is in custody in St. Louis City.