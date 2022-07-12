AFFTON, Mo. – An employee at the Kerry plant in Affton was shot after confronting the thieves from breaking into cars Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. The St. Louis County police working out of Affton Southwest precinct responded to a call for shots fired outside the parking lot of the Kerry plant in the 8100 block of New Hampshire Avenue close to Tower Tee.

According to police, two men were standing outside when individuals entered the lot and began breaking into employee vehicles. The employee confronted them and one or more suspects fired at the victim, striking him. The suspects then fled the lot in a motor vehicle.

“What we would tell anyone who sees something like this happen, whether you’re at work or at home is to not approach these individuals,” said Adrian Washington, police officer at St. Louis County Police Department. “Especially and not only because they’re committing a dangerous crime, but because these are individuals are carrying firearms.”

Police said they do not want to shame the victim in Tuesday’s shooting. Washington said he have a message for anyone who might see someone breaking into cars.

“As much as you want to jump in and take action, the best thing to do is to call the police,” said Washington. “That means getting as much information as you can about the crime that is occurring at the moment. Then also, get as much information as you can, just the details about the people who are committing these crimes. What are they wearing? What kind of car are they driving? How many people are with them? It is not worth risking your life to stop someone from stealing or attempting to steal your car.”

Police said the victim is in an area hospital and he is expected to survive. This isn’t the first time someone has confronted suspects in car break-ins.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, since Sunday when a female died of a gunshot injury in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, when suspects stole her red Mercedes.

If anyone has any information about either crime, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department.