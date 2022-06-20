ST. LOUIS – Janitors represented by SEIU Local 1 will gather in Downtown St. Louis to call for a new contract and Juneteenth as a paid holiday in a delegation Monday.

Members of the Service Employees International Union will gather at Jefferson and Clark Avenues at 11 a.m. Their current contract expires on October 31, 2022. They call for a new contract and a paid holiday for the now federally-recognized holiday, Juneteeth. SEIU Local 1 represents service workers in six midwestern states. The current St. Louis contract covers roughly 1,600 janitors. Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, as the day slaves in Texas learned they had been legally free for more than two years.

For more information, click here.