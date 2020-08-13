EMS dispatcher prepares to come home from hospital after being shot in the head

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, 21-year-old Meleah White will come home from the rehab hospital where she’s been learning how to walk and use her left arm and leg. White was shot in the head on May 31 along the Mississippi riverfront in downtown.

White and a group of friends spent that Saturday night at Big Daddy’s on The Landing.

They drove to the riverfront where they were dancing outside of their car. White said it was a peaceful evening. Her group felt safe because the saw several police officers in the area. Suddenly, she said a man either walked or drove up and started shooting randomly.

White was frozen with fear. She and her friend were both shot.

White was shot in the head. Miraculously, she survived and is expected to make a full recovery. It won’t happen quickly though. Her friend is also expected to recover.

White worked as a 911 dispatcher for a company that owns Abbott EMS and dispatches for the ambulance service. She knows the seriousness of a gunshot wound, especially to the head.

White had plans to finish up college at St Louis Community College and then go on to nursing school. All of that is on hold now. She was working to save up money for school.

White isn’t angry as you might expect. Her giant smile and positive attitude make you realize she will get there. White said she looks at the world differently now. She knew gun violence in the City of St Louis was real but now she knows it firsthand.

In the meantime, her family created a GoFundMe account to help her with her medical and college expenses.