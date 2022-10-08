ST. LOUIS – An endangered person advisory issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing person incident that took place Friday afternoon has been cancelled.

According to reports, Janis Lynn Lopez, 42, went missing at 229 Grampian Road around 3:00 p.m. Lopez is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was not compliant with taking her medication. She would leave her phone and wallet at home, then leave without telling any of her family members.

Before being found, Lopez was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt with white shorts.