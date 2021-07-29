Endangered advisory issued for missing 65-year-old woman, last seen in Sullivan Thursday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – There is an endangered silver advisory for a missing 65-year-old woman.

Carol Marie Nance was last seen at 14331 Goose Creek Roads in Sullivan around 2 p.m. Thursday. She has early stages of dementia, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 116 pounds, has gray hair, blues eye, and wears glasses. Nance is from Springfield, Illinois, and she may be trying to return there.

Her vehicle information is a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota with a Missouri license plate of 2PDY31

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call Washington County at 573-438-0040.