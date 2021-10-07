Endangered advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman and children

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman and her two children. Joyce Johnson sent a suicide note by text message to her mother this morning. It also said that the children would be found and brought to her.

Johnson may be traveling in a navy blue Nissan Rogue. St. John Police describe her as 25-years-old, 4’11” tall, 130 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes. Her children’s names are Kaleb, 5, and Kylief, 4, Johnson.

Anyone with information about the their whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the St. John Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News