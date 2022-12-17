UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenager reported missing out of University City.

Shayne Rocquel Burrow, 15, was last seen around noon Friday in the 7400 block of Balson Avenue.

The University City Police Department reports that Burrow made some comments before departing University City High School on Friday. He walked away from the school without necessary medication.

Burrow is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black Nike backpack, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.