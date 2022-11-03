ST. LOUIS – Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a 12-year-old girl from North St. Louis County went missing.

Tatiyana Walls, 12, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Admiral Drive.

Investigators say Walls ran away from home and is without her necessary medications. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 165 pounds with short black hair in a pony tail, brown eyes and a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a lime green backpack with red apples on it. Police add Walls is blind in one eye and wears glasses.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-581-0080.