ST. LOUIS – Ferguson Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 21-year-old woman.

According to reports, Karrena Cummings was taken from Caddiefield Road in Ferguson at around 3:15 a.m. She’s 5’5, 235 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Police said her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Chance Costello, took her at gunpoint. He is 6’3, 185 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

