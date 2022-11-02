ST. LOUIS – There’s an Endangered Person Advisory for 35-year-old Shavonna White, 1-year-old Riley McGuire, and almost 2-year-old Demi McGuire, who are also missing.

Authorities said White was in a manic state and said she “wanted to hurt herself and everyone.” White left a house on Cottonwood Drive in Jennings at around 1:30 a.m. and may have taken an Uber to a hotel.

She was last seen wearing a cream color trench coat and pink UGG boots. Demi was wearing a purple coat, green leggings, and rainbow crocs. Riley was wearing a pink coat, a Minnie Mouse shirt, and shorts with brown leaves.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at at 636-529-8210.