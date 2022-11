ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 79-year-old Johnie Jones.

Jones is six feet tall, 227 pounds, with grey and black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen on Sparkling Lane Drive a week ago. Jones has COPD, and needs oxygen and medicine. He missed a doctor’s appointment Monday, October 31.

If you have any information, please call 911 or St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.