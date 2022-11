ST. LOUIS – The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has cancelled an endangered person advisory from last Tuesday night.

According to reports, a 12-year-old girl went missing on the 1200 block of Admiral Drive at 11:30 p.m. on November 1. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a lime green backpack with red apples on it.

The girl was found safe at a relative’s house on Thursday, November 3.