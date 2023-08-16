HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a man who disappeared exactly one week ago.

According to a statement, the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Pinecone Trail, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Authorities say James Steen Jr. left his home, took cash from an ATM, and told family members that he would harm himself if located. Police cite a history of depression.

Steen, 33, is described as 6’0” tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blues eyes.

Anyone with information on Steen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the Hazelwood Police Department ate 314-838-5000.