Endangered person advisory issued after 48-year-old wanders away from rural Missouri medical facility

LEBANON, Mo. – A 48-year-old Missouri man has been reported missing after walking out of a Lebanon medical facility on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lebanon Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Mark T. Spence.

Spence was last seen at Christian Healthcare of Lebanon North and left the facility on foot before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Authorities said he is nonverbal and has a diminished mental capacity.

Spence is 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, as well as a scar and a tattoo on his left forearm.

It’s possible he could be en route to the St. Louis area, police said.

Anyone with information on Spence’s whereabouts should dial 911 or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.