Endangered person advisory issued for 33-year-old man with schizophrenia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a 33-year-old man.

Police said Dwaine Hinkle is schizophrenic and has been missing since he was released from Christian Northeast Hospital on Thursday at 3:05 a.m. Police said he may not have his medication with him.

He is described as being 5’11”, 205 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

Anyone who sees Hinkle, or anyone having any information related to his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County PD at 636-529-8210.