Endangered person advisory issued for 59-year-old St. Louis County woman

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing woman.

Police said Tammy Cummings, 59, went missing from her residence located in the 1900 block of Park Lane in St. Louis at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Cummings is 4’11” and weighs 90 pounds. She has black and grey hair with brown eyes and has a medium complexion. She was wearing an orange hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, and grey and white shoes at the time she went missing.

Police said Cummings walked away from her residence and has yet to return. She suffered from dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.