Endangered Person Advisory issued for Bridgeton woman and daughter

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a Bridgeton mother and daughter who were last seen two days ago near the South St. Louis County Shopping Center.

According to the Bridgeton Police, 37-year-old Kanishia Richardson and 2-year-old Ava Richardson were reported missing around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

Police say Kanisha has made suicidal statements and may be armed with a firearm.

The mother and daughter are said to be traveling in a maroon 2014 GMC Terrain with Missouri plates JC2X3B.

Ava Richardson is 2’ tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her mother, Kanisha Richardson, is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, with a tattoo saying “AVA” above her left eye, as well as long dreadlocks.

Anyone who has seen Kanishia or Ava Richardson or has information on their whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.