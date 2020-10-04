Endangered person advisory issued for Ferguson teen

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Maya Owens is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a pink shirt under a gray hoodie, and blues jeans.

Police say the teen left her home leaving a note expressing suicidal thoughts.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Maya Owens, please call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.