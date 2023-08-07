FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory early Monday evening for a missing Florissant teenager.

According to the advisory, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Sugar Crest Drive.

The advisory says Kamille West is diagnosed with numerous medical conditions, including schizophrenia and psychosis, and has the mental capacity of a young child. West made threats to a parent before leaving their home.

West is described as a Black female, standing 5’2” and weighing 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She’s wearing a black t-shirt with gold, blue jean shorts, and pink Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on West’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to reach their nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200.