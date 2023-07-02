ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a teenager who went missing last Friday.

According to the advisory, filed by the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. on June 30.

DeMarco Lamarque, 16, left his home in the 6600 block of Foothills Court and has not been seen since. DeMarco is 5’8″ tall and weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing his glasses and red or blue plajama pants. He did not have a shirt on.

The young man is diagnosed with a form of Asperger syndrome and requires medication for another condition, which he did not bring with him.

Anyone who has seen DeMarco or has knowledge of his whereabouts should dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.