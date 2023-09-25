ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory on Monday for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Penny Daughtery was last seen leaving her apartment in the 1600 block of Westport Cove on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Daughtery is described as a Black female, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 151 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. Police say it’s unknown what she may be wearing.

She’s without her required medications, and police worry she may become aggressive or confrontational if anyone attempts to contact her.

Anyone who sees Daughtery or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.