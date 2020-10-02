Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 51-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 51-year-old who left his home Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen by family since.

According to a police spokesperson, Brian Goldman was last seen leaving his home in the 12400 block of Larkwood Drive around 9 a.m. He left without his cellphone, medication, or letting family members know he was leaving.

The family told police Goldman has not driven a vehicle since February and has a history of self-harm.

Goldman is described as a white man, standing 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, balding with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Goldman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with Missouri license plates NC8A8M.

Anyone who has seen Goldman or the missing vehicle or anyone with information on Goldman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call their nearest law enforcement agency.