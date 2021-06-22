Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 9-year-old

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – The Breckenridge Hills Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing a 9-year-old on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Montez Smith was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at his home in the 3000 block of Coles Avenue.

Montez’s family said he ran out the front door of the home and has not been seen since. Montez is autistic.

Police described Montez as 3’1” tall, weighing 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a grey Nike shirt, aqua blue shorts, and Spiderman tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Montez or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or contact the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.