FERGUSON, Mo. – Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory in search for a missing Ferguson woman.

Latasha Yvonne Lynch, 42, was reported missing from a home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.

Authorities say Lynch left her home without a cell phone or personal property. The Endangered Person Advisory states that Lynch is schizophrenic and off medication.

Police described Lynch as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.