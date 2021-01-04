Endangered person advisory issued for missing Richmond Heights man

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Richmond Heights police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old man with Alzheimer’s and dementia who went missing early Sunday morning.

According to police, Kevin Albrecht was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Arthur Avenue.

Police said Albrecht’s wife returned to the residence and he was no longer at that location. Albrecht’s phone last pinged in the area of Rolla but the phone has since been turned off.

Albrecht is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds with a slim build. He has blonde or grey hair and blue eyes. He’s missing an upper front tooth a lower front tooth.

Police were unable to provide a description of the clothing Albrecht might be wearing.

He’s believed to be driving a white 2016 Nissan Rogue with Missouri temporary tag 04KJNT.

Anyone who sees Albrecht or his vehicle, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-645-3000 or dial 911 to reach the nearest law enforcement agency.