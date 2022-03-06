Endangered Person Advisory issued for Pagedale 9-year-old

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Authorities in Pagedale are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy.

Pagedale Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Ahmad Ford-Thomas, who was last seen in the 7300 block of Doncaster Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He’s believed to have been taken from a court-appointed guardian by his mother, 41-year-old Shewona Ford.

Police described Shewona Ford as 4’11” tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ahmad or Shewona is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency immediately or call the Pagedale Police Department at 314-446-9316.