Endangered Person Advisory issued for two missing young boys

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for two missing young boys.

Imon, 5, and Inez, 4, Henley were last seen at 10800 block of Hallstead Drive Oct. 3, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Imon is 2 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 40 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair. Inez is 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 35 lbs, has brown eyes and black hair.

The boys’ whereabouts are unknown to the family and to the Division of Family Services.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person(s) should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.