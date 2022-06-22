UPDATE: Authorities canceled the endangers person advisory after the woman was found safe.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued in Valley Park for a 60-year-old woman.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lower Budder Park located at 101 Larkin Williams Road. A woman’s vehicle was located unoccupied at the park with her keys with the vehicle. She has “recently been distraught due to a recent mental health appointment and death of a co-worker,” authorities said.

Anyone who sees her or anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.