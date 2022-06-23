ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Thursday morning for a 26-year-old woman.

Authorities said Natalie Vivian left the Crestwood Health Care Center located at 11400 Mehl Avenue in Florissant Wednesday at 8:57 a.m. in a white Ford transit van owned by a day program called Places for People. She is 4’11”, 214 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and cut scars on both forearms. She was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, black pants, flip flops, and a floral headband.

Vivian was supposed to attend the day program and return by 1 p.m. She did not return and Places For People staff reported not seeing her that day. Authorities said, “Before departing, Natalie told other residents she was considering running away with an unknown friend.”

Anyone who sees Vivian, or anyone with any information related to the situation should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.