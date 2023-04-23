ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Sunday afternoon for a 17-year-old Spanish Lake boy.

Kalian Watson left his home in the 1900 block of Lakeaire Drive between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. He was last seen at the M&K Market on Bellefontaine Road at 4:40 p.m.

Police say Watson has autism and is non-verbal.

Watson is 6’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with black fur lining, light blue jeans, and olive-grey shoes.

Anyone who has seen Watson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency, or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.