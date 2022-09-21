ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman and boy out of St. Louis County.

Jamie McDaniel, 37, and Deandre McDaniel, 4, are reported missing out of St. Louis County.

The two were last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Jamie and Deandre were left their home on Fairmeadows Lane and planned to stop at the QuikTrip on Lusher Road. They have not been seen or heard from since then.

Police say Jamie has multiple medical conditions and is without her medications. She could possibly be driving a white 2001 Hyundai Sonata with Missouri license plate BG2E8F.

Jamie McDaniel is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deandre McDaniel is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.