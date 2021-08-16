Endangered silver advisory issued for 72-year-old woman in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued by the Overland Police Department for a 72-year-old woman.

She was last seen at 10310 Driver Avenue in Overland at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Donna Ruby Rycraw is 5’6 and 108 pounds. Police said she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, black Nike shoes, and a black purse.

Police said she possibly has Dementia.

She was last seen on a neighbor’s doorbell ring camera walking eastbound on Driver Avenue.

Anyone who sees her or has any further information should call 911 or call the Overland Police Department at 636-529-8210.