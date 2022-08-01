ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 74-year-old man.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Craig Scott Dedoyard went missing on Friday at 4:30 p.m. from the 11000 block of Marley Drive in south St. Louis County. He has been diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and memory loss.

Dedoyard was described as being 5’8″ and 165 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

MSHP said the recent death of a friend has left Dedoyard feeling depressed. “Approximately one week ago Dedoyard left his residence and was lost,” MSHP said. “He was wandering for several hours in the heat before he was discovered and taken to a hospital for dehydration.”

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his location should call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.