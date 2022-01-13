Endangered silver advisory issued for 78-year-old Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old Chesterfield woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Rita Dreisewerd suffers from undiagnosed dementia. They described her as 5’5″, 120 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes.

MSHP said Dreisewerd went missing from a home located in the 13,000 block of LaBarge Drive at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. She has been driving a tan 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Missouri license plate number XA1V9V.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the (Chesterfield Police Department) at 636-537-3000.