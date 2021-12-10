Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 78-year-old Florissant man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a 78-year-old man.

Don Nguyen was last seen Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a car in the 1600 block of Boardwalk Avenue in Florissant. He was driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate VA4J7C. Nguyen said he was driving to a Walmart on Highway 67 in Florissant. He did not return to his residence.

Nguyen has undiagnosed signs of dementia.

Police described him as 5’7″, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When he left the residence, he was wearing a blue ski cap, a dark blue jacket, a gray sweater, a green long-sleeve shirt, and dark brown khaki pants.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.