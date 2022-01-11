Endangered silver advisory alert issued for 82-year-old Jefferson County man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for an 82-year-old man.

Lewis A. Culley Jr. told a family member he was going to a nearby gas station at 7 p.m. Monday and has not yet returned to his home located in the 8700 block of Ridge Road in Dittmer, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Culley “was last seen by a Flock camera on Manchester” in Ellisville. They also said he was driving a green/gray 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with a Missouri license plate reading CV6P1M.

Culley doesn’t have a phone with him, and he “has been experiencing dementia episodes as of late and is a Type II diabetic.”

Culley is described as 5’5″, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Culley, or the vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 797-9999.