LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri.

Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield.

Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his right finger, a scar on one of his knees, and he wears glasses.

He drives a silver 1999 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate TB2D8U.

Authorities said Spangler “has a history of being confused and didn’t return home from dinner.” His phone was last pinged in the Summit, Missouri area Tuesday. Since then, “there has not been a good ping,” authorities said.

Anyone who sees the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at (636) 528-6100.