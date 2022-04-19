ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 64-year-old man.

Police said Cartry Hubbard has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Diabetes. At about 5 a.m., he “left the facility he was staying at through an emergency exit and is not familiar with the area,” according to police.

Hubbard is described as being 5’8″, 180 pounds, bald, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.